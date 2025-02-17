Paul Joyce confirms Liverpool injury that will rule one player out against Aston Villa

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool got over the line against Wolves and maintained our seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League this weekend.

However, it wasn’t all good news with Paul Joyce confirming that one player will miss our midweek match with Aston Villa.

Reporting for The Times, the northern football correspondent reported:

‘[Luis Diaz] was redeployed back on the left flank because of the ankle injury to Cody Gakpo, which is set to rule him out of the Villa game, and looked more comfortable than when utilised as a No9.’

It’s certainly a little worrying to hear that the Dutchman will miss another game with the ankle injury he sustained during the Merseyside derby.

Cody Gakpo’s continued absence from the Liverpool team is a worry

Arne Slot confirmed that the winger was a doubt for the match with Wolves but this shows that his issue must have been worse than first thought.

With Luis Diaz making a scoring impact in his more natural position and Diogo Jota performing well down the middle, we are still in a strong position to cope with this absence.

Add on the availability of Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa to the squad too, we can still rotate to add attacking threat to a team.

We can hope that this won’t be a long-term issue and that the Reds can still be as potent in front of goal, even without the player who only Mo Salah has scored more than in a red shirt in this campaign.

We’ll see this week whether we have enough to beat Aston Villa, Manchester City and Newcastle United and maintain or extend our lead at the top of the Premier League.

