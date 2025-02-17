Andy Robertson sent a pointed message to the Kop in 75th minute of anxiety-ridden Liverpool win

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

While many at Anfield were losing their heads during the second half on Sunday, Andy Robertson was doing his best to keep his.

It’s safe to say that no Liverpool fan will look back on the post-interval events of the 2-1 win over Wolves with any fondness as the Reds fell over the finish line to restore their seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

A dire second half performance was laid bare by the shocking statistic that, for the first time since such statistics began to be recorded 21 seasons ago, LFC had zero shots in a half of football at home in the English top flight (James Pearce).

It was little wonder that, once Matheus Cunha halved the deficit on 67 minutes, there was a collective sense of angst around Anfield, and that amplified as the game went on as Liverpool played like anything but potential title winners.

Indeed, Gary Neville seemed to suggest that the performance against relegation-threatened Wolves was so unconvincing that it could give Arsenal renewed hope of reeling in the Reds.

Robertson pleads for calm from the Kop

In an article by Pearce for The Athletic, it was noted that Robertson made a pointed gesture to supporters in the Kop in the 75th minute of the match

After the left-back played a backwards pass to Alisson Becker, emitting howls of frustration in the stands behind him, he lifted his hands and urged Reds fans to keep calm.

Robertson called for cool heads, but Reds completely lost their composure

The Scotland international is a seasoned veteran of several Premier League title races, so in one sense it was good to see him trying to radiate composure amid an atmosphere of frayed nerves around Anfield.

Unfortunately, Liverpool’s inexplicably jittery second-half performance left almost 60,000 Reds inside the stadium begging for the final whistle, a scenario which seemed improbable just an hour earlier when the home side had a seemingly comfortable 2-0 lead.

As Pearce also mentioned (via The Athletic), even Arne Slot’s most composed players were guilty of losing their nerve yesterday, with uncharacteristically stray passes and botched clearances from the usually unflappable Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch.

With 13 matches remaining in the Premier League and Arsenal not giving up the chase, there’ll be a few more tense afternoons/evenings at Anfield over the next three months, and the cool heads for which Robertson called on Sunday will be required from him and his teammates.

Nonetheless, after what was possibly our worst week of the season so far, this match was all about getting over the line with three points, a mission which was achieved however dubiously. Liverpool have control of the title race; they just need to show a lot more of it on the pitch than what they did yesterday.