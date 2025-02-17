Sky confirm ‘official’ impending Liverpool reveal amid Premier League first

(Photo courtesy of Daphne Howland/Marketing Dive)

Liverpool’s upcoming trip to Aston Villa is set to be the host of a piece of Premier League history.

Albeit, perhaps a slightly smaller piece of history than some may have been hoping for ahead of the English top-flight clash at Villa Park.

Arne Slot’s men travel to the West Midlands a little battle-worn following consecutive mentally tough hurdles against Wolves and Merseyside rivals Everton.

Four points taken from a possible six, however, is nothing to turn one’s nose up at in the title race.

That all said, the hill has yet to be surmounted for Liverpool ahead of a run of three games that will see them take on Aston Villa, incumbent league champions Manchester City and fellow Carabao Cup finalists Newcastle United.

Premier League to debut Nike Flight Ball during Liverpool game

We’ll be hoping that the Nike Flight Ball – set to make its debut in our upcoming Premier League clash with Unai Emery’s men – will be a good luck charm in our bid to secure a 20th English top-flight title.

Sky Sports confirmed the news on their official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday afternoon.

The final 2024/25 Premier League x Nike Flight Ball has been officially revealed! 🤩 Inspired by Nike Total 90 footballs of the past, it will make its debut appearance this season on Wednesday 19 February, when Aston Villa host Liverpool ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/k2WcvhcE3e — Sky Sports (@SkySports) February 17, 2025

Why is there a new Premier League ball?

According to the official Premier League website, the brand spanking new Nike Flight ball (in collaboration with the league) honours the Liverpool kit manufacturer’s 25th year as the top-flight’s official ball supplier.

The ball itself is understood to be ‘inspired by Nike Total 90 footballs of the past’ and has been built with ‘Aerowsculpt technology’ to aid its flight and ‘allow for a sweeter touch’.

We wouldn’t mind seeing a lot of the ball at Villa Park this coming Wednesday… mostly in the Villans’ net!

