(Video) Brilliant clip of Arne Slot on Sunday carries echoes of famous Rafa Benitez footage

Arne Slot unwittingly provided a viral moment of immaculate timing towards the end of Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Wolves on Sunday.

It was a game in which the Dutchman’s side were nowhere near their best and, despite having a two-goal lead at half-time, were left clinging on for the final whistle for dear life as the visitors owned the second half.

In the closing minutes of the match at Anfield, there were fears that – just as they did against Everton last week – the Reds would concede a stoppage time equaliser and draw 2-2 against a team in the bottom half of the table.

Carragher and Slot in perfectly-timed voiceover

In a clip taken from Sky Sports’ match coverage and shared via @Fiveankles on X, commentator Rob Hawthorne is heard saying in the fourth minute of added time: “There’s a real nervousness here that recent history could repeat itself”.

Jamie Carragher simply replied ‘Yeah’, with the ex-Liverpool defender’s response timed in exact synchronicity with Slot momentarily mouthing something to Sipke Hulshoff alongside him.

The unintentionally perfect timing bore echoes of the famous footage of Rafael Benitez from a Merseyside derby in 2005 swiping his arm in tandem with Sky’s footage showing a caption displaying his name and job title.

A very nervy win for Slot and Liverpool!

If Slot was able to hear the corresponding commentary when it was broadcast yesterday, he might well have been thinking the very same thing that Carragher said.

The Liverpool head coach must’ve been scratching his head at the lethargy that his team showed during the second half against Wolves. Stephen Warnock made a pertinent point about fatigue amid a hectic fixture schedule, but that doesn’t wholly explain or excuse such an off-color performance from the Reds.

The early weeks of the Dutchman’s reign were characterised by the greater control that his team were exerting in matches compared to the Jurgen Klopp era, but ‘controlled’ is the last adjective that anyone would apply to what LFC produced after half-time yesterday.

Andy Robertson was seen imploring fans in the Kop to remain calm after they howled in frustration at a backpass to Alisson Becker with 15 minutes to go, and the mood around Anfield remained tense until the final whistle from Simon Hooper.

At least once the three points were in the bag and the seven-point lead had been restored, we could appreciate the incredible timing of Carragher’s unintentional voiceover of Slot!

