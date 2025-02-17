Vitor Pereira fumes after Ibou Konate decision at Anfield during Wolves loss

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Ibou Konate was subbed off at half time against Wolves and it’s safe to say that their manager was not happy that we were allowed to do this.

Speaking after the game, Vitor Pereira spoke about our defender and said: “What I can say, now I cannot change nothing, what I say will not change nothing.

“It means that it’s better to, in my opinion it was the second yellow card, but I’m not a referee.”

It was clear that the 56-year-old felt aggrieved with our centre back not being shown a red card and there will be some who agree with this sentiment.

Ibou Konate could have been shown a red card against Wolves

Arne Slot clearly thought a red card was possibly looming and that’s why we saw our No.5 share videos of himself in the gym within Anfield.

What probably made matters worse was that his replacement, Jarell Quansah, came onto the pitch and produced a win-saving tackle near the end of the match too.

It would have been harsh to hand the Frenchman a second yellow for his clash with Matheus Cunha and it does feel a little over the top to be calling for a red.

We have now seen our head coach protect several of his players from a possible dismissal in recent weeks and it’s some smart management from him.

We now have a full compliment of players in terms of through disciplinary availability and that’s testament to the work that is done to manage our games.

Ironically, it will be the Dutchman who is most likely to sit out the next few matches after the events of Goodison Park last week.

🟠 It’s fair to say Wolves manager Vitor Pereira thought Konate should have been sent off and that lots of decisions went against his team today. pic.twitter.com/eN4Z1RT00i — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) February 16, 2025

