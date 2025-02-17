‘Liverpool have an issue…’ – Stephen Warnock worries for Reds after what he witnessed on Sunday

Image via Under The Cosh

Stephen Warnock has claimed that Liverpool ‘have an issue’ with which to contend after a far from convincing return to winning ways on Sunday.

The Reds overcame the midweek disappointment of the Merseyside derby to beat Wolves 2-1 at Anfield, but they failed to record a single shot after half-time and were left begging for the final whistle towards the end of the match.

Andy Robertson even had to implore fans in the Kop to remain calm when howls of frustration went up at one point, and Arne Slot will hope for a much more composed performance when his side face Aston Villa away on Wednesday night.

Warnock cites Alexis Mac Allister concern

We’re not yet 50 days into the calendar year and Liverpool have already played 13 matches since the start of January, and Warnock highlighted one crucial player who appeared to embody how fatigued the team have looked.

As quoted by BBC Sport, the former Reds defender said: “Liverpool have an issue as Alexis Mac Allister looks dead on his feet. Liverpool do look tired, but they have played a lot of games. It’s going to be interesting to see how they fare in the next few weeks.”

Is Liverpool’s relentless schedule starting to take its toll?

Recovery time will be minimal for LFC this month, with a quick turnaround for the Villa game followed by Manchester City away next Sunday and Newcastle at home the following Wednesday, which’ll make it 16 matches in 52 days for Slot’s side.

Even allowing for the much-changed line-ups in the defeats to PSV Eindhoven and Plymouth Argyle, with many of our most regular starters not even travelling to those games, it’s understandable that the relentless fixture schedule may be taking a toll on the Premier League leaders.

Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah both crossed the 3,000-minute barrier for the season yesterday, with Ryan Gravenberch very likely to join them by this time next week. Mac Allister is then next in line to do so, with the Argentine being Liverpool’s fourth most-used player of the campaign on 2,531 minutes (Transfermarkt).

Since the start of December, the 26-year-old has started every top-flight game for which he’s been available – missing only the draw against Fulham due to suspension – and has played 80 or more minutes in all but two of those (Transfermarkt).

Curtis Jones will be available in midweek after serving his one-match ban against Wolves, while Wataru Endo might be entrusted with a start after his impressive cameo off the bench on Sunday, and Harvey Elliott is also an option.

The scope is there for Slot to rotate, and although Gravenberch and Mac Allister are two firm fixtures in his midfield, the unforgiving fixture schedule could oblige the Liverpool head coach to manage players’ minutes over the next week-and-a-half.

Even though the lack of any cup games makes that harder to do, it’s something which might need to be considered for the longer-term good this season.