Highlights of Wataru Endo’s 20-minute cameo show why he won POTM against Wolves

Wataru Endo knows his role in the Liverpool team and plays it perfectly, something that was very much on show during the victory over Wolves.

Coming on the pitch with just under 20 minutes remaining of the 90, it was clear that our No.3 was asked to win the ball back and try and disrupt the opposition midfield.

With 100% pass completion, three duels won, two free-kicks given away and two fouls on him (via SofaScore), it was a typically combative performance from the 32-year-old.

It was so impressive that the midfielder was awarded the player of the match by supporters on the club’s X account:

To make such an impact in the little time he was given on the pitch, showcases why the former Stuttgart captain is so highly thought of by our fans.

The cameo was so impressive that some may have wished that he was given the chance to do this in the Merseyside derby, to try and ensure we got that 2-1 lead over the line then too.

Wataru Endo is a brilliant ambassador for Liverpool

That means there’s little surprise that highlights of the Japanese international’s performance have circulated online and it certainly makes for a great watch.

In a relatively poor performance against Plymouth in our FA Cup elimination, the captain of his nation still shone then and his attitude is perfect in our squad.

After stating that he trains how he plays, you can imagine that Arne Slot must love having one of Jurgen Klopp’s final signings at the club in his squad – as a role model for everyone else.

If you want to win a league title, you need players like Wataru and we’re lucky to have him at Anfield.

You can watched Endo’s highlights via @filmyfilmiczki on X:

