Andy Robertson assesses Liverpool’s ‘really intense’ schedule as Arne Slot’s side prepare for Villa clash

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing for a huge seven days in the Premier League title race.

After visiting Villa Park tomorrow night, the Reds then travel to current champions Manchester City on Sunday before hosting Newcastle at Anfield a week tomorrow.

Arne Slot’s side currently find themselves seven points clear of Arsenal at the top of the table, but will be aware that things can change quickly in the top-flight.

Andy Robertson is also aware that tomorrow’s clash against Aston Villa won’t be an easy one – but insists Liverpool are ‘full of confidence’ heading into the game.

“The schedule just now is obviously really intense and you don’t get time to really even analyse the last game before you’re moving on to the next game,” the Scotland captain told Liverpoolfc.com (via footballscotland).

“We just have to move on and already we now head into Villa and it’s going to be an unbelievably tough game. I think they’ve only been beaten there once this season and I know how good they can play and how good they are, so it’s going to be a difficult game. We always have a difficult game there but we have to go there full of confidence, we’re still in a good moment, and hopefully we can get the win that we really need.”

Unai Emery’s side are ninth in the Premier League table at the moment – five points adrift of Bournemouth in the final Champions League spot.

The Villains have a delightful, attacking style of play however, and will certainly test Virgil van Dijk and Co. tomorrow night.

Marcus Rashford, who recently joined the club on loan from Manchester United, will be eager to impress while his compatriot Morgan Rodgers will also be looking to add to his 16 goal contributions this term (across all competitions).

Villa will be cautious of the threat we pose at the top end of the pitch too.

Mo Salah netted his 23rd league goal of the campaign during our 2-1 defeat of Wolves on Sunday and he’ll be eager to extend his lead at the top of the scoring charts as we aim to go 10 points clear of Arsenal.

We’ll be tested tomorrow – but let’s hope we can come out on top!