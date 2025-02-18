‘Never straightforward’ – Andy Robertson makes ‘rollercoaster’ claim as LFC prepare for title run-in

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson has claimed Premier League title-races are ‘never straightforward’ but insists he and his Liverpool teammates are going to continue supporting each other right up until the end of the season.

The Anfield-based outfit currently find themselves seven points clear of Arsenal at the summit of England’s top-flight with 13 league games remaining.

Up next for Arne Slot’s side is a trip to Villa Park tomorrow night in what is a fixture which will truly test the Reds’ resilience.

Robertson has praised the support of Liverpool fans so far and is eager to ensure they’re still smiling come the end of the campaign.

The Scotsman told Liverpoolfc.com (via footballscotland): “It’s never straightforward. I think we’ve learned that over the years and there’s always bumps and there’s always twists and turns, and I think that’s always how it is when you get to the end of the season no matter where you’ve finished.

“There’s always been a kind of rollercoaster element to it and I think it’s part and parcel of it, it’s what the fans enjoy, they enjoy the rollercoaster [because] it makes the highs a lot more special and obviously the fans’ support has been unbelievable for us up to now.

“Like I’ve said, we never take it for granted: every away end being sold out, how many games we’ve got, and every time we come home the stadium is full and they really get behind us. OK, there might be nervy moments and there might be bad moments but hopefully we can all be happy at the end of the season.

“But it’s up to us to try to achieve that and we can achieve it all together by pushing in the same direction, by supporting each other, and I believe we have done that really well up to now and we’re going to do that up to the end of the season.”

Liverpool fans have become accustomed to title race drama across the last few years or so.

During Jurgen Klopp’s tenure on Merseyside, the Reds were tipped to the title by Manchester City twice by a single point but did taste success during the 2019/20 campaign.

We’re in a great position at the moment to add a 20th league title to our collection but there’s a lot of football still to be played.

There appears to be great togetherness amongst the squad and Slot has worked wonders with some players since his arrival in the summer.

Let’s hope things can continue as they are during the run-in to make our Dutch head coach’s debut campaign on Merseyside as special as possible.