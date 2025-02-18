‘Verbally agreed’ – Fabrizio Romano announces morning contract news that catches Liverpool in its radius

One potential transfer option looks set to become more of a pipe dream for Liverpool following a Fabrizio Romano contract announcement.

The Merseysiders had reportedly been considered open, at one stage, to exchanging pieces with AC Milan in order to facilitate Tijjani Reijnders’ arrival at Anfield.

Newly arrived Federico Chiesa would head in the opposite direction, reports from Italy suggested, allowing the 26-year-old midfielder to sign for Arne Slot’s outfit.

In the end, however, it was made expressly clear that the Italian international is very much happy with his lot at L4 and the club isn’t understood to be especially willing to part ways.

Liverpool look set to miss out on Tijjani Reijnders transfer

Fabrizio Romano reported on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday morning that AC Milan are set to ‘formally’ seal the Dutchman’s contract extension.

Initially set to expire in the summer of 2028, the Serie A giants are expected to extend his current deal to June 2023.

🔴⚫️✍🏻 Tijjani Reijnders will also sign new deal at AC Milan until June 2030. It’s all verbally agreed as revealed last year, now set to be formally sealed. pic.twitter.com/dhStR3Cwgj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 18, 2025

There’s still a possibility that we could look to engage in business in the summer transfer window, of course. Though, it would be foolish to expect anything other than a seriously inflated price for the versatile midfielder.

Liverpool could do with some good contract news of their own

The clock is still ticking and we’ve yet to finalise an extension for any of the “Big Three”.

Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all, as things currently stand, set to depart the club as free agents at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

What a disheartening reality to potentially contend with mere moments after Liverpool potentially lift a 20th English top-flight title – and quite possibly further pieces of silverware!

We’re hopeful that the sight of our No.4’s entourage being sat with sporting director Richard Hughes indicates that talks are moving in a positive direction at the very least.

Nonetheless, it’s a point of distraction we’d much rather see resolved sooner rather than later.

