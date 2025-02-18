Fabrizio Romano shares ‘important’ transfer he’s ‘expecting’ Liverpool to complete this summer

Joe Gomez’s latest injury blow for Liverpool was a firm reminder that the Reds could really do with defensive reinforcements in the summer transfer window.

Take into consideration too that Virgil van Dijk’s current terms remain set to expire this summer and the club could be forced into action in the upcoming window.

It would be fitting, then, for sporting director Richard Hughes to be keeping an eye on a highly talented centre-back option his former club, Bournemouth, signed in the summer.

That said, Liverpool will likely face heavy competition over Dean Huijsen’s signature, should they wish to commit funds to the Spanish defender.

Liverpool could be one to watch over Dean Huijsen transfer

Fabrizio Romano now reports that it may be worth keeping a close eye on Liverpool with regard to the Cherries centre-back’s future.

This is particularly pertinent, given that the CaughtOffside columnist is expecting the Premier League title-chasers to ‘sign an important centre-back’ in the next window.

“I told you there is a release clause, I told you in January, today I can tell you that the release clause, according to my information, is £50m, valid from summer 2025,” the Italian journalist spoke on his eponymous YouTube channel.

“Clubs can make it happen without negotiating with Bournemouth.”

Romano went on to add: “Important to say that many clubs are starting to call. I told you in January that Chelsea are monitoring the player closely, he’s for sure on the list. Bayern called about the player to be informed on the clause conditions.

“So, Bayern are also following the situation of the player, but now the focus is on extending the contract of Dayot Upamecano, the conversations are advancing very well, so the expectation is for Upamecano to sign a new deal.

“Also Newcastle are informed, calling constantly about the situation of Huijsen. So for sure there will be many clubs in the race for this player.

“Let’s see what Liverpool decide to do because I expect them to sign an important centre-back in the summer transfer window. Huijsen could be an attractive option, but again, at this point, still no negotiation, still no direct contact.”

The teenager’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2030.

Liverpool will need a few defensive additions

To be completely honest, we could see Liverpool having to engage in a similar window to the summer of 2023 when they were left with no other option other than to sign almost an entire new backline.

That potential scenario, of course, is predicated on both Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold departing the club when their contracts expire.

At the very least, however, we’ll be forced to address Andy Robertson’s increasingly inconsistent performances this term, not to mention Gomez’s persistent injury frustrations.

It’s really just a matter of extent with the backline.