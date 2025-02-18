James Pearce confirms ‘devastating’ Liverpool news two weeks after the transfer window closed

(Photo by Redmen TV & Carl Recine/Getty Images)

When it rains, it pours for Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez.

The England international had to be withdrawn from the field of play during the Merseysiders’ shock 1-0 defeat to Plymouth in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Reds have since had to rely on Jarell Quansah to provide any reprieve to the first-choice centre-half partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

To give credit where credit is due, the Liverpool Academy graduate has shown signs of having rediscovered his old confidence. He posted a superb cameo display as the club walked away with a nervy 2-1 win over Wolves.

Liverpool hit with Joe Gomez injury blow

James Pearce confirmed a ‘devastating’ injury blow for Gomez who is now set to be ‘ruled out until the latter stages of the season’.

The reliable Athletic reporter shared the update on X (formerly Twitter), noting that the England international may also be required to undergo surgery to address the issue.

Devastating blow for Joe Gomez as he’s ruled out until the latter stages of the season. Arne Slot says he might need surgery. Better news on Cody Gakpo, who will miss Villa trip but is close to a return. #LFC https://t.co/Yv4Ts4ewmN — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 18, 2025

The concern – initially expected, and now proven, to be a hamstring injury – will see the 27-year-old set for a long stint in the treatment room ahead of a brutal run of Premier League fixtures.

We’re set to take on Aston Villa (A), Manchester City (A) and Newcastle United (H) in the space of seven days. An unforgiving calendar in February, it has to be said!

No recourse for Liverpool in a transfer window

It’s not exactly comforting news just over two weeks on from the winter window snapping shut.

Liverpool, of course, would have been unlikely to sanction a new centre-half signing on the basis of Gomez’s injury alone, it’s worth pointing out.

Regardless, we’ve got to hope that the treatment room doesn’t significantly expand over the coming days – particularly not in the defensive department.

We’re only an injury away from our remaining senior options before being forced to rely on Amara Nallo as a back-up in the matchday squad.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile