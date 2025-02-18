Leading sports lawyer drops intriguing Liverpool contract claim this morning that flew under radar

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

It seems a little bonkers to suggest that Liverpool are prepared to sanction the exit of one of the greatest forwards in the club’s illustrious history.

Yet, as things currently stand, Mo Salah is set to seek pastures new on a free agency come the expiration of his contract on June 30 this summer, despite wanting to stay at the club.

The Egyptian King, as lovingly dubbed by the Anfield faithful, has been in imperious form in the 2024/25 season. He’s plundered a whopping 47 goal contributions (28 goals, 19 assists) in 36 games (across all competitions).

That alone is a horrifying reality to get to grips with. There’s also the possibility that arguably the greatest centre-back and right-back in Liverpool history, in Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, also call time on their careers in the red half of Merseyside.

To say sporting director Richard Hughes could be very busy this summer would be the understatement of the century!

Liverpool could give themselves a further headache with triple contact saga

Daniel Geey made the entirely valid point that if we do look to extend terms of all three players involved in this ongoing contract saga – there’s a huge risk we end up raising the floor just as much as the ceiling of the wage structure.

“That dressing room discussion becomes very important as well,” the sports lawyer spoke on The Overlap’s Fan Debate.

“You can’t be then saying, ‘Well, Trent’s going to be on this amount or Virgil’s going to be on this amount’ because that then lifts everyone up and everyone knocks on the technical director or chief executive’s door asking for that next amount of money.

“I think Liverpool are really careful about not renewing over 30-year-olds and that’s part of the issue.”

One might reasonably presume in a club built on sustainable practices, as Liverpool very much remains, this is a far from ideal eventuality for the recruitment team.

Empire of the Kop’s view on Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold contracts

In light of the evidence on offer, we increasingly can’t see a world where all three players renew their deals at Liverpool.

To be clear, we’d love to see Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold all commit their futures to Arne Slot’s project.

However, we can understand the club’s difficulty lining up the finances just right to accommodate this, certainly not without some more give on the players’ sides.

We strongly suspect only one or two on the list will be seen in the famous red shirt in th 2025/26 season.

