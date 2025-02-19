Arne Slot has head in hands over what Darwin Nunez did in second-half v Aston Villa

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez might very well be one of the most frustrating footballers to have pulled on the famous red shirt for Liverpool.

The Uruguayan international was the subject of plenty of debate in Jurgen Klopp’s final two seasons in charge of the Merseyside giants.

It’s fair to say his performances in Arne Slot’s opening campaign at the Anfield helm haven’t helped assuage any of the concerns and criticisms levelled at the No.9 over the course of his L4 career.

With Saudi interest understood to be legitimate and maintained ahead of the summer transfer window – one can’t help but wonder whether this might be Nunez’s final season at the club.

Why Darwin Nunez frustrated Arne Slot

If the former Penarol hitman keeps on frustrating Slot, it’s difficult to imagine any other eventuality coming to pass at the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Dutchman was left clutching his head after the 25-year-old failed to hit into an empty net after Dominik Szoboszlai selflessly squared the ball inside the Villa box.

“Arne Slot has his head in his hands. Zero composure from Darwin Nunez,” Nick Mashiter reported on BBC Sport.

Darwin Nunez misses a golden opportunity to put Liverpool ahead 😬 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/8f0rFedPHs — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 19, 2025

Arne Slot’s reaction says it all after Núñez’s miss!#AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/4Xav8bzJKG — Said Khan (@Said_189) February 19, 2025

Liverpool secured a share of the spoils at Villa Park after Trent Alexander-Arnold levelled proceedings in the West Midlands.

The Villans appeared to benefit from a moment of controversy as a handball from Aston Villa captain John McGinn went unpunished by Craig Pawson and VAR.

Liverpool can’t go another season with such inconsistency

We adore Nunez, but it’s getting increasingly difficult to justify his continued involvement in this Slot team.

Of course, matters aren’t helped when Diogo Jota is also missing clear-cut opportunities in front of goal.

We just have to hope that Mo Salah can continue to shoulder the burden of goals in our push for a 20th English top-flight title.

