Liverpool fans will be disappointed with two things Darwin Nunez did immediately after FT whistle v Villa

Darwin Nunez is reportedly being targeted by Saudi suitors ahead of the summer transfer window - (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

It’s fair to say we’ve been pretty supportive of Darwin Nunez since he first pulled on a Liverpool shirt.

The Uruguayan has always had his detractors, and not unreasonably so at times, since completing a £64m (up front) move to Anfield in the summer of 2022.

However, even during the worst of it in Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge of the club, the 25-year-old was still producing more than enough goal threat to justify keeping the faith.

Since Arne Slot was entrusted with improving Nunez at the start of the 2024/25 season, however, we’ve only really seen the striker’s limitations more ruthlessly exposed.

A goal contribution rate of one every 97.61 minutes (38 goal contributions in 3,026 minutes) has dwindled to a goal or assist every 153.27 minutes (not counting his latest cameo against Aston Villa).

What did Darwin Nunez do after full-time at Villa Park?

Look, we can forgive a lot at Liverpool and we do genuinely believe that Nunez has plenty of talent at his disposal.

However, in a game of potential significance in the title race – a game in which Liverpool have dropped valuable points – we can’t understand why you’d be anything other than disappointed at the final whistle.

Listen, we don’t totally agree with the sentiment in @Plankmilton’s tweet – for starters, the No.9 is far from being our worst signing (have you seen Paul Konchesky?) and we’re not keen to rush him out of the door. Though, we should add that recent reports suggest Liverpool would be open to a parting of the ways.

Smiling like this after missing an open yet to win the game. Honestly fuck off Nunez. You’re our worst signing I can remember. Can’t wait for you to leave. pic.twitter.com/hrlkD2X3Yk — ᴘʟᴀɴᴋᴍɪʟᴛᴏɴ🧠 (@Plankmilton) February 19, 2025

That said, it’s difficult to imagine who exactly will be fighting his corner behind the scenes if he keeps up these kinds of performances.

No footballer is immune to the mad missed goalscoring opportunity, but they’re hardly few and far between as far as Darwin Nunez is concerned.

And the one thing he probably shouldn’t be doing, after having missed an absolute sitter in the second half of our Premier League clash, is laughing with the opposition ‘keeper, Emi Martinez, at full-time.

Nor should he be one of the first ones off the pitch when the rest of the Liverpool first-XI can be seen clapping our travelling support after the tie.

I can accept missing open goals but Nunez was strolling most of the time he was on. Shocking attitude. #LFC pic.twitter.com/znic7ZYpF7 — Asim (@asim_lfc) February 19, 2025

The optics of it all are just a bit poor.

