Why Konate and Alisson have been spotted interacting with a Liverpool transfer target at Anfield

Liverpool fans will have full focus on trying to beat Aston Villa and extend our lead at the top of the Premier League but some may be looking further ahead.

After this weekend’s hard-fought victory over Wolves, many would have highlighted the performance of Matheus Cunha as one of a player we wouldn’t mind seeing don a red shirt in the future.

Indeed, the forward has been linked with a move to L4 in the past and his talents this season have been easy to spot.

Ahead of the game on Sunday, thanks to the ‘Inisde’ series shared on the club’s YouTube channel, we can see how the players interacted before kick-off.

Including the tunnel shot of both Ibou Konate and Alisson Becker embracing the 25-year-old before the teams went to war.

With a tally of 12 goals and four assists in the Premier League this season, we may hoping that our pair were trying to win over the former Atletico Madrid man but there were likely other reasons.

Being a Brazilian and ex-player for RB Leipzig, he’s shared a dressing room with both our No.1 and No.5 respectively and so there was a friendship already present.

We even saw in one moment as the first half came to an end, that there’s clearly plenty for the Frenchman to talk to the talented player about.

Alisson and Ibou Konate have both played with Matheus Cunha

It’s likely not going to mean more than a friendly hello and rekindling a former bond but it will be interesting to see whether this can grow into something more on the pitch.

Few would be too upset to see the Reds secure the signing of Cunha and given the current form of his club, it shouldn’t be too hard to convince him that a move to Merseyside is the right thing to do.

You can watch the moment between Konate, Alisson and Cunha (from 4:13) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

