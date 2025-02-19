Newest Liverpool Adidas kit leak provides further details on new era at Anfield

Pictures via @KB2X on X

Liverpool will begin a new era next season as Adidas is formally set to become our new kit provider for the 2025/26 campaign.

The Reds’ current deal with Nike will come to a close at the end of the season and for the first time since 2012, the German manufacturer will be back on our kit.

We’ve already seen several concepts of kits being shared online, for all three outfield kits and goalkeeper variations too, though now a new one has landed.

This time it’s a pink strip to be worn by Alisson Becker et al and it certainly seems to be innkeeping with other ideas that have been floating around.

This latest effort has been shared by football kit enthusiast @KB2X on X (as shared on This is Anfield).

The black detailing all helps make this a strip that will standout but perhaps not in stores.

Liverpool last wore Adidas in 2012

That is because, as revealed on Footy Headlines, third ‘keeper kits are often not well received and thus don’t even make it to the shelves.

It makes it likely we won’t even see this effort on the pitch very often but it’s still an interesting insight into the multi-million deal that has been agreed (albeit not yet formally) with Adidas.

Many supporters may not even care what the kits look like, as long as the home kit is red and Arne Slot’s side are winning in it – which is certainly everyone’s preference.

If it puts more money in the bank for the playing staff to improve and results on the pitch to remain impressive, then few can be too upset to see this latest update.

You can view the reported new goalkeeper kit via @KB2X on X:

Next seasons alternative GK kit pic.twitter.com/Vzr0RCr5ue — Kyle (@KB2X) February 17, 2025

