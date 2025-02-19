TNT Sports pundits agree: Liverpool shouldn’t be a goal down after horrendous referee error

(Photos by TNT Sports & Julian Finney/Getty Images)

John McGinn can count himself extremely fortunate to have not cost Aston Villa their second goal in the first half of their clash with Liverpool.

The Premier League toppers went into the half-time break a goal down after Ollie Watkins followed Youri Tielemans’ equaliser with a late effort ahead of the whistle.

However, a fresh round of Premier League controversy arose after the Villa captain appeared to handle the ball in the build-up to the England international’s goal.

Footage shared by @footballontnt shows the Scotland international clearly making contact with the ball after a tussle with Diogo Jota for possession.

Did John McGinn handle the ball in the first-half?

You could forgive Arne Slot’s men for feeling a little hard done by in recent weeks.

First Everton had a late goal that was allowed to stand despite Ibrahima Konate being shoved in mid-air – and now Aston Villa have been allowed to get on top of Liverpool despite a clear handball from the opposition.

Robbie Fowler was of a mind that his old side were let down by the failure to call the handball: “I think there is a handball and the referee continues the play on, but the centre-forward play from Ollie Watkins with brilliant.”

Lucy Ward, also speaking on TNT Sports’ coverage, agreed: “Villa are given the space to work the ball down the left. I thought it was handball but then there is plenty of time to get the ball into the box.”

It’s fine margins, perhaps, but if we go on to drop a further three points (the Reds are level on 2-2, at the time of writing, after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s equaliser), it could prove a costly mistake in the context of the title race.

Liverpool haven’t been brilliant against Villa, it’s worth emphasising, and the two goals were certainly more than avoidable regardless of factors in the build-up.

We just have to hope we’re up for the test.

