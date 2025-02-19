Liverpool player makes contract renewal wish known, but it could be difficult for FSG to grant

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player has made clear his wishes to the club’s hierarchy regarding a possible contract renewal at Anfield.

Plenty of attention continues to be trained on the situations surrounding Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, each of whom has just over four months remaining on their current terms.

It’s understood that the Egyptian forward is open to staying put on Merseyside once his wage demands can be met, and another of his teammates also seems happy to remain part of Arne Slot’s side for the long-term.

Luis Diaz wants new contract sorted soon

According to transfer insider Graeme Bailey for TBR Football, the representatives of Luis Diaz have informed Liverpool chiefs that the 28-year-old wants a new contract sorted as a priority.

However, with the Colombian’s current deal lasting to 2027, LFC won’t be rushed into negotiations with the Reds’ number 7, given the far greater urgency to resolve the futures of Salah, Trent and Van Dijk.

Despite that, the Anfield hierarchy remain intent on ensuring that the ex-Porto forward renews his contract, with the possibility of multiple attackers moving on from the club in the summer, and Slot has made it clear that he wants Diaz to stay.

Liverpool still have ample time to sort out Diaz’s contract…for now

The Colombia international had come under scrutiny of late after starting 2025 with a run of 11 games without a goal contribution, although he put that right (albeit fortuitously) by finding the net in the 2-1 win over Wolves on Sunday.

Injury to the in-form Cody Gakpo has given the 28-year-old an opportunity to impress on the left flank, having struggled to make an impact at centre-forward role in recent weeks, and he’ll be hoping to make his mark against Midlands opposition once more tonight when Liverpool travel to face Aston Villa.

It’s good to hear that Diaz reportedly wants to remain at Anfield for the long-term, but he might have to be patient given how loudly the alarm bells of urgency are ringing when it comes to sorting out new contracts for Salah, Trent and Van Dijk.

Ideally the club would’ve had each of those situations sorted out long before now, so that this time could instead be spent focusing on renewals for Andy Robertson, Ibrahima Konate (both out of contract in June 2026), Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker, Curtis Jones, Conor Bradley and the Colombian (all June 2027).

At least time is still very much on Liverpool’s side to ensure that our number 7 doesn’t walk away at the end of his current deal or jump ship before then – so long as they show far more proactivity than they’ve done with the trio who are rapidly approaching a denouement to their respective sagas.