‘That would virtually be it…’ – Paul Merson says two games could ‘define’ Liverpool’s title hopes

Image via Sky Sports News

Paul Merson has claimed that Liverpool’s results in their next two fixtures could ‘define’ the outcome of the Premier League title race.

The Reds currently sit seven points clear at the top ahead of Arsenal with both teams having the same number of matches played, and that gap would stretch to 10 if Arne Slot’s side were to triumph away to an injury-hit Aston Villa tonight.

That game is quickly followed by a visit to Manchester City on Sunday, with LFC targeting a first top-flight victory at the Etihad Stadium since November 2015.

Merson: Four points this week could ‘virtually’ seal the title for Liverpool

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson feels that a return of four points or more from that double header would all but wrap up the title for Liverpool, but two draws would give the Gunners a more than plausible chance of overtaking the current leaders.

The pundit stated: “For me, the Premier League title race will be defined in the next two games for Liverpool. They will define whether Liverpool win the league comfortably or whether it goes right down to the wire.

“Trips to Villa Park and the Etihad are never easy and if they come away with a point or a couple of points, I think it would be game on. But if they got four points from the next two games I think that would virtually be it in terms of the title.”

Merson added: “Two draws in these games wouldn’t be the worst results during a season but two points would give Arsenal the chance to close to three, and that’s nothing; but four points for Liverpool and then it would have to be a massive collapse for them not to win it. It’s a huge week in the title race.”

Plenty of points to be won yet, but Liverpool control their own destiny

A Premier League title race is never decided in February, but Liverpool’s results for the remainder of this month could go a long way towards determining whether or not Virgil van Dijk is hoisting the trophy aloft at Anfield in May.

The Reds are in firm control as things currently stand, but given the fiendishness of these next two games and the home clash against Newcastle next Wednesday – as well as the worrying second-half display against Wolves – momentum could swing considerably if more points are dropped in the forthcoming fortnight.

Pushing the gap to 10 points with a win tonight would feel psychologically significant, even allowing for Arsenal having a game in hand, and Gunners fans must be thinking that this period represents their best chance of applying proper pressure on the current leaders.

As Merson said, draws at Villa Park and the Etihad wouldn’t be disgraceful results in their own right, but if Mikel Arteta’s side were to take advantage and move within striking distance of Liverpool, supporters of both clubs could be in for a tension-filled run-in to the season.

There’ll be a few more ups and downs for the top two between now and 25 May, but the Reds have the comfort of knowing that if they can take of their own business, anything that their closest pursuers do would be in vain.