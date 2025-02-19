Mo Salah ‘absolutely open to staying’ at Liverpool but one key condition is holding him back – report

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Mo Salah’s future at Liverpool remains a mystery but we may have just been handed some good news on his chances of extending his stay.

As reported on CaughtOffside: ‘Sources close to CaughtOffside have advanced that Salah’s agent is, in fact, continuing new contract negotiations with the Reds.

‘Indeed, the 32-year-old is absolutely open to staying if Liverpool improve their terms.

‘Very simply, at this stage of negotiations, the player wants an uplift on his current weekly salary…

‘Negotiations have intensified in recent days per reports from sources, and Salah’s recent celebration – patting the Liverpool emblem after scoring at Everton – was the most obvious sign that he wants to stay at the club.’

In a period of little in terms of positive updates on our Egyptian King, this certainly should bring some joy to our supporters at the prospect of retaining his services.

Mo Salah extending his stay at Liverpool would be amazing news

We all know how important the 32-year-old is to our team, with his goals and assists being a major reason why our season is going so well at this point.

We saw Alexis Mac Allister credit how the forward not only produces elite performances but his mindset is contagious among his teammates too, making them all better players.

With Jamie Carraragher also recently calling for the club to give our No.11 ‘what he wants’, this request for more wages would likely be accepted by many supporters.

However, it’s not them who will be making this deal and so we will still have to wait and see whether Richard Hughes is allowed to increase the finances of a player in his early thirties.

It may well go against the FSG and Michael Edwards model that has made us so successful at this point.

Replacing a club legend will likely be even more difficult though and so this may be a deal that is currently on a knife edge.

