Mo Salah copies Van Dijk Liverpool contract signing feat in must-see video

No Liverpool fan will need reminding that Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk’s contracts end at the end of this season and we are all eagerly awaiting updates on their future.

In a strange development to events, there has been a must-see video of our Egyptian King circulating online and it’s not something you would have expected to watch.

It shows the 32-year-old in Blackpool Pleasure Beach of all places, as he headed into a sports bar and seemed to be surrounded with some of ‘his people’.

We may well hope that this is a repeat of Jurgen Klopp’s reported antics in 2017, when The Guardian reported: ‘The evidence that Southampton allegedly have against Liverpool – Van Dijk meeting Jürgen Klopp in Blackpool, text messages from the manager to the player…’

If Arne Slot may have wanted advice on how to secure the services of an important player from his predecessor, then perhaps the German suggested a trip to the seaside resort.

Given the amount of people present whilst our No.11 was captured though, if this was a covert mission – it didn’t appear to go too unnoticed.

Liverpool fans will be praying that Van Dijk and Salah agree new deals

With fresh reports being produced on Wednesday morning that suggested that the Egyptian international was open to extending his deal at Anfield, we may start to get excited.

Some have read into his celebration against Everton (that was repeated against Wolves) where the goal scorer slapped the badge on his chest, that this was an indication that a new contract was close.

We won’t know until an official announcement is shared but things are starting to look positive.

