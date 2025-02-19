Ex-Red repeats Anfield 2013 heroics and inflicts Jurgen Klopp revenge on former Everton attacker

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans always like to look out for the fortunes of former players and it’s safe to say that this one man may have flourished since leaving the club.

Swapping Anfield for Club Brugge after we won the Champions League in 2019, Simon Mignolet still plays for the Belgian club and was on top form on Tuesday evening.

Just as he did in his debut for the Reds against Stoke City in August 2013, the goalkeeper was on hand to save a vital penalty for his current club.

With the scoreline at 3-1 on the night and 5-2 on aggregate, Atalanta were aiming to get back into the game but Ademola Lookman’s spot kick was thwarted.

The Italians were the team that knocked us out of the Europa League last season and ended Jurgen Klopp’s hopes of a trophy in his final campaign for the club.

All this means that the 36-year-old repeated a feat we all saw him achieve whilst playing in L4, this time against a former Everton player and managed to get some revenge for his former boss whilst he was at it.

Simon Mignolet shone on a big European night for Club Brugge

Competing with Loris Karius and then losing his place to Alisson Becker meant that the former Sunderland stopper had little chance of first team football on Merseyside – something he may still feel a little bitter about.

Making a move to a huge club in his home nation made sense and now in his sixth season at the Jan Breydel Stadium, he’s certainly made a new home.

We can see that his goalkeeping is certainly better than his dancing still and there were plenty of reasons to take a shining to our former No.22.

He was never going to displace the Brazilian that has guarded our net since Mignolet’s departure but t’s great to see him shine on the big stage like he did on Tuesday evening.

You can watch Mignolet’s penalty save via @footballontnt on X:

Simon Mignolet denies Ademola Lookman from the spot 😨 Club Brugge preserve their three-goal aggregate lead! 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/5K96cTq7df — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 18, 2025

