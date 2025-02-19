Unai Emery offers seven-man injury update for Aston Villa ahead of hosting Liverpool

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool are hoping that we can extend our lead at the top of the Premier League tonight, as we play Aston Villa in a tough match.

Providing an update on the squad of the home team, it was reported on liverpoolfc.com: ‘Villa, meanwhile, will be without Boubacar Kamara – as well as Ross Barkley, Amadou Onana and Pau Torres – after the midfielder picked up a hamstring injury in their 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town last weekend.

‘Leon Bailey, Matty Cash and Ezri Konsa will continue to be assessed, with head coach Unai Emery saying on Tuesday afternoon: “Kamara is out, Bailey is close to being with us again. I don’t know [for] tomorrow, he’s a doubt.

“Cash as well is close to being with us, Konsa as well is close to being with us.

“We trained this morning but until tomorrow morning I’m not going to decide exactly how much they are ready to play or not or to be with us.”

That’s four certainly out, with three assessments needed to see who will be part of the team at Villa Park this evening.

Aston Villa will be patching a team together at Villa Park

With this being our game that would have been played when we are participating in the Carabao Cup final, the tables will be turned and it will be Arsenal who have the game-in-hand.

As Paul Joyce confirmed that Cody Gakpo will miss that match in the midlands and James Pearce stating that Joe Gomez may need surgery on his hamstring issue – we’re not without issues ourselves.

We’re certainly better off than our opponents but that is unlikely to mean that the game will be any easier against a well-organised outfit.

It’s over to Arne Slot to prepare his team for victory and let’s hope we can have a 10-point gap over the Gunners at the top.

