Arne Slot’s telling message about one person ‘that feels quite down’ in Liverpool dressing room

Liverpool failed to secure a victory against Aston Villa and Arne Slot faced the media after the game and provided a telling insight on one man.

Speaking on TNT Sports, our head coach said: “So we’ve played a few games now with Plymouth, with Wolves, with Everton, that the game was not open at all and that sometimes does not benefit us.

“So you have to play the game as it unfolds. Some games on long ball, second ball, long ball, second ball.

“Today we played a team that wanted to bring out the ball from the back.

“So I think we had some very good moments, even scored the first goal from a good pressing moment.

“But we took it the way the game went and they can come back at the final minutes.

“But if you look at the chances we had the second half to go in front, you can understand there’s one person in the dressing room that feels quite, quite down and you know who it is, I think.”

It was a change is style of opposition and the Reds certainly had chances to win the game but it was very clear that the Dutchman was referring to Darwin Nunez.

Darwin Nunez missed a huge chance against Aston Villa

Our No.9’s miss was a key reason why we couldn’t secure all three points and many have voiced their anger at his inability to help us win the match.

Robbie Fowler was one such person and it is likely to be a moment that will push many who were unsure about whether the former Benfica man could make it at Anfield, over to thinking his days are numbered.

Even his boss looked exasperated as he hoped for an offside to be called against the club record signing, to save some blushes for all.

Now it’s over to the 46-year-old and the rest of the dressing room to rally around a striker who will be feeling low and get him in the position to bounce back.

We saw against Brentford that this can happen, so let’s hope that the 25-year-old can be the hero once again very soon.

