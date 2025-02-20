What Nunez made Slot do to the officials after open goal miss was telling

Liverpool earned another point on our travels but it was a miss from Darwin Nunez that has been most discussed in the fallout of the match.
In the space of a week, to have two 2-2 draws that were settled with key moments that didn’t go our way is as frustrating as it is worrying that our lead could be slipping away.
Our No.9 had a massive to chance to pass the ball into an unguarded net but pressure from Axel Disasi and a poor finish ensured that it wouldn’t end in a goal.
Every supporter would have had head-in-hands after the moment and when cameras cut to Arne Slot, we could see his instant reaction too.
The Dutchman can be seen saying: “Offside? Offside?” before then shaking his head when it is revealed that there was no offside call.
This meant that there was no excuse to try and deflect away from the importance of a moment that could have seen us win the game and build up a 10-point lead.
Arne Slot was frustrated with Darwin Nunez’s missed chance
It feels incredibly privileged to be eight-points ahead at the top of the Premier League and feel upset but with the game-in-hand now being with Arsenal and four points dropped in our last three matches, ahead of facing Manchester City and Newcastle – it’s getting a little worrying.
Robbie Fowler has already voiced his concerns with the Uruguayan for producing a horrendous miss and there will be many who agree with him.
With a seemingly long-term injury sustained in the match too, it was far from a perfect day in the office.
Now we must recover, look to hit back with victory over two tough teams and then hope that the Gunners misfire – though our buffer at the top still gives us some room for error.
You can watch Slot’s reaction to Nunez’s miss via @footballontnt on X:
Darwin Nunez misses a golden opportunity to put Liverpool ahead 😬
📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/8f0rFedPHs
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 19, 2025
A couple of things to note/Jota missed two gilt edge chances in the first half, MO missed an easy header back into goal the other side. TAA was out of position in both the goals scored in the first – he has no positional sense/or nouse whatsoever/poor positionally! Having said that he seemed to spark into life in the second half – all comment to date about Slot’s excellent substitution decisions/after TAA scored I feel Slot had to leave him on a little longer. For Darwins miss – all due respect to Xg – I believe that Szoboszlai (who I rated the best LFC player on the pitch) should have taken a shot on goal/and his pass to Darwin was not the best as it took him away from goal – making the shot on goal harder than it looked – but yes Darwin at least should have got his shot on target…I believe his second chance when he was played into the open was easier (he seemed to be tentative when approaching the goalkeeper) – I believe if he goes the other side of the goalie he has a walk in! So yes Darwin again disappointing but not the only one. Again we did not take our chances to put the game away. But the last time Arsenal played Villa they also drew – and guess what in Villas next home game they drew with yes you guessed it West Ham – so do not be surprised if West Ham give Arsenal a right proper go. YNWA.