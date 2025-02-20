Darwin Nunez deletes Liverpool tweet after Arne Slot issues ‘disappointed’ message

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s performance against Aston Villa didn’t leave quite as much to be desired as was the case against Everton and Wolves.

Yet, Arne Slot’s men were left with only one point for their toil at Villa Park, with Darwin Nunez notably missing a golden goalscoring opportunity after his arrival in the second half.

The Uruguayan international saw the goal gaping invitingly wide after Dominik Szoboszlai squared the ball when coming against Emi Martinez – only to scythe his striker well over the bar.

To say Liverpool head coach Arne Slot was disappointed would be an understatement ! The 46-year-old was spotted clutching his head in his hands before later questioning the striker’s ‘behaviour’ following the miss.

“I can accept every miss especially from a player who scored two important goals against Brentford,” the Dutchman was quoted by the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele on X (formerly Twitter).

“What is difficult for me to accept is the behavior after that chance. It was not the usual Darwin who works his arse off. He was too disappointed at missing that chance.”

Nunez has recorded 11 goal contributions (six goals, five assists) in 35 games (across all competitions) in the 2024/25 season.

Darwin Nunez hits back after Arne Slot comments

It’s difficult to tell whether our No.9 was responding with a pointed message to the manager this morning, or more generally to criticism aimed his way this term.

His initial tweet, since deleted, would suggest the latter, although he evidently felt the need to tone down the messaging this morning.

Nunez just deleted this tweet.. ““Two three weeks ago, Darwin was the best, Darwin gave us the three points, but yesterday I was unlucky enough to miss a goal and I am once again the “worst” and the failure. I don't fall, I get up and I'm never going to give up. I'm going to… pic.twitter.com/AHjuJwr2QZ — Arne’s Reds (@ArneysReds) February 20, 2025

A fresh tweet released by the former Penarol star reads and translates as: ” I wasn’t the best three weeks ago, and I’m not the worst now. If I fall, I get up. You’ll never see me give up. I’m going to give it my all until the last day I’m here in Liverpool. Resilience!”

Ni fui el mejor hace tres semanas ni soy el peor ahora. Si me caigo, me levanto. Nunca me van a ver bajar los brazos. Voy a dejar todo hasta el último día que me toque estar acá en Liverpool. Resiliencia! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/cruy7OZO1o — Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) February 20, 2025

This will be Nunez’s final season in the Premier League

We can understand the 25-year-old’s frustrations this term.

Even when criticism was rife over his consistency levels in 2023/24, not to mention the season prior, Nunez was still contributing enough on the pitch to justify his continued existence at Liverpool.

With the likes of Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah far from struggling to adapt, however, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the footballer just isn’t particularly well-suited to life under Arne Slot.

A failure to supply a minimum of work-rate in a game of serious importance to us, in the context of the Premier League title race, will surely only hasten his exit this summer amid reports of Saudi interest.

It’s far from being the outcome we envisioned, or hoped for, at the start of the season, but it’s difficult to see things changing significantly over the remainder of the campaign.

That said, we desperately hope you’ll prove us wrong on that front, Darwin!

