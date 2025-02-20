‘That can’t be happening’; Fowler crucifies Nunez for ‘one of the worst misses we’ve seen’

Pictures via @footballontnt on X

It was always going to be a tough game against Aston Villa but many will be replaying Darwin Nunez’s miss and start thinking of what could have been.

Speaking about the moment, Robbie Fowler said: “People worry about Darwin Nunez because you don’t think, he doesn’t think about the game enough…

“If you’re struggling for confidence, you’ve got to go back to basics, you’ve got to get the ball, you’ve got to touch it, and you’ve got to like give it five yards [away].

“You don’t look and dally on the ball, waiting for someone to make a run so you can play in an unbelievable pass – play the simple things.

“You always need to go back to basics and do the simplicity of being a footballer, what got you into the position of being a professional footballer.

“And it’s a bad miss, it’s a really bad miss, probably up there with one of the worst we’ve seen this year.

“I’ll try and help him out a little bit by saying Szoboszlai maybe should have shot himself, but you know, he’s played a great ball to him and he’s missed the target, criminally, from seven/eight yards – that can’t be happening.”

It’s quite a scathing review of our No.9 from a man who also used to wear that jersey and would have certainly backed himself to finish the same chance.

Robbie Fowler was not happy with Nunez’s miss against Aston Villa

It’s not the first time that the Scouser has criticised the Uruguayan, stating in the past that the forward is ‘not a Liverpool player’ and hasn’t improved enough since arriving in 2022.

There will be many who are equally as frustrated with the 25-year-old and it does feel as though his time at the club may be nearing an end.

We’ve seen Arne Slot consistently play Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz ahead of the former Benfica forward in the central position, a damning demonstration of how far our club record signing has fallen down the pecking order.

With four goals and two assists in 21 appearances in the Premier League this season, his moments of brilliance have been too few and far between in this campaign.

Nevertheless, scenes of him walking off alone at Villa Park and removing his shirt in frustration are still tough to watch and the player is likely going to be feeling terrible today.

If this is to be his last season as a Red, he can still help us win some huge trophies but one thing that is certain is that Darwin will need our backing in order to do that – whenever given the chance to impress on the pitch.

You can watch Fowler’s comments on Nunez via @footballontnt on X:

"It's a really bad miss, probably up there with one of the worst we've seen this year!" Robbie Fowler reflects on Darwin Nunez's missed opportunity against Aston Villa pic.twitter.com/0n7fO6pPSf — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 19, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley