Darwin Nunez hits back at critics with perfect Thursday morning social media message

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez has been the name on the lips of most Liverpool fans since our 2-2 draw with Aston Villa was confirmed but not for all the right reasons.

After missing a golden chance to put the Reds back in the lead, many criticised our No.9 – including Robbie Fowler – but now he’s hit back.

Taking to his X account, the 25-year-old posted (translated): ‘I wasn’t the best three weeks ago, and I’m not the worst now. If I fall, I get up. You’ll never see me give up.

‘I’m going to give it my all until the last day I’m here in Liverpool. Resilience! 💪🏼’

The image posted alongside this was one after his late goals against Brentford, when the Uruguayan was the hero and the toast of all our fans.

Darwin Nunez is determined to fight back and prove himself

Arne Slot revealed how down our club record signing felt after the match and it seems clear that he has taken the evening to mull it over and come back with a fighting spirit.

That’s exactly what we all want to see as the perfect reaction and let’s hope it leads to improved performances on the pitch and the chance to be a hero in the coming games against Manchester City and Newcastle.

We should protect and back our players when they’re down and then reap the rewards once they start firing again, with this being a testing moment for the former Benfica man.

His Anfield story may come to an end when this season finishes but if Darwin is going to give his all, we should also ensure that us as fans do the same.

You can view Nunez’s post via his X account:

Ni fui el mejor hace tres semanas ni soy el peor ahora. Si me caigo, me levanto. Nunca me van a ver bajar los brazos. Voy a dejar todo hasta el último día que me toque estar acá en Liverpool. Resiliencia! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/cruy7OZO1o — Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) February 20, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley