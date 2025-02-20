Forget the goal what else Mo Salah did at Villa Park was extraordinary

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Mo Salah once again got his name on the score sheet for Liverpool but it was another evening that ended in disappointment as we failed to secure a win.

It feels like every match we play, our No.11 inevitably gets his name in the headlines for once again finding the back of the net but it wasn’t his only moment of brilliance.

Thanks to footage captured from the stands at Villa Park, we can see how the 32-year-old perfectly controlled a pass in front of Ian Maatsen before then turning his defender and launching an attack.

We’re so used to the former Roma forward being a goal threat, that it’s sometimes easy to forget about his wizardry and close control on the wing.

Had Darwin Nunez had a little more of the composure that we see from our No.11 – then we may have not had to watch Robbie Fowler’s criticism of the striker.

Mo Salah shone on a frustrating night for Liverpool at Villa Park

After the Egyptian international was spotted in Blackpool before the match in Birmingham, you could be tempted to say maybe he needs to sample the sea air before every game.

Given our Premier League record scorer’s current form though, it seems that whatever he does in-between matches – it still ends in a goal and/or an assist for him anyway.

Let’s hope that our club legend can continue to produce the goods and get the Reds back to winning ways quickly, as we face tough matches against Newcastle United and first Manchester City.

We could do with Arsenal dropping some points to help but for now, it’s about getting some more wins on the board.

You can view Salah’s touch via @karimzazakxk on YouTube:

