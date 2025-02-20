Slot and Hulshoff make FA charge decision in fallout from last week’s Merseyside derby

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are still reeling from our latest 2-2 draw on a Wednesday evening, that last week’s effort against Everton seems like a distant memory – perhaps not for Arne Slot though.

After the full-time whistle at Goodison Park, we saw Curtis Jones, Sipke Hulshoff, Abdoulaye Doucoure and our head coach sent off and subsequent FA charges were sent our way.

Whilst the investigation into this matter continued, the Dutchman was allowed to be on the sidelines for the games against Wolves and Aston Villa but now a decision has been made.

As reported by Paul Joyce on X: ‘Arne Slot, assistant Sipke Hulshoff and Liverpool have accepted Football Association charges arising from last week’s Merseyside derby. The matter is now back with the FA.’

An acceptance from the club signifies that they are happy to placed in the wrong and thus accept whatever punishment the Football Association deems acceptable.

The standard charge would be a two-game ban for our boss, meaning he would not be able to oversee our games with both Manchester City and Newcastle United.

However, there is still room for the 46-year-old to be more severely punished should those in power choose to do so.

Slot, Hulshoff and Liverpool must now await FA punishment

The former Feyenoord boss was public with his acceptance and apologies when he was finally able to speak about the matter in front of the press, showing clear remorse for his actions.

However, many supporters will feel aggrieved should a harsh punishment be sent his way – especially after new angles of the incident occurred.

Let’s just hope the absence of our head and assistant coaches won’t be too costly and that Johnny Heitinga is ready to make a positive impact whilst he’s in charge.

You can view the Slot, Hulshoff and Liverpool update via @_pauljoyce on X:

Arne Slot, assistant Sipke Hulshoff and Liverpool have accepted Football Association charges arising from last week's Merseyside derby. The matter is now back with the FA. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) February 20, 2025

