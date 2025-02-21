Arne Slot provides instant feedback on Liverpool’s path to UCL final and PSG meeting

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been drawn against PSG for our round of 16 clash in the Champions League and Arne Slot has provided his reaction to this news.

Speaking on liverpoolfc.com, our head coach said: “At this stage of the competition, the quality of opponent is only going to be of a very high standard and in PSG we have drawn a team and a club with real European pedigree.

“They qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League in style earlier this week with a big win against Brest and they had some really good results in the league phase, defeating Stuttgart, Manchester City, Girona and Salzburg.

“As is the case with ourselves, PSG are top of their domestic league and are enjoying a long unbeaten run. This tells us all that we need to know about the challenge that we will face but it is also a challenge that we will look forward to, knowing that we also fully deserve to be in the last 16.

“Of course, our immediate focus is on our upcoming Premier League fixtures, starting with Manchester City on Sunday, but we will be doing everything we can to ensure that we are in the best possible shape when the Champions League resumes.”

It’s clear that Arne Slot appreciates that the French side are going to be a high-quality opponent, which is no surprise at this stage of the competition.

Following a convincing victory over Brest in the previous round that we managed to bypass given our top of the table finish, ten goals without reply for the Parisians over two legs is certainly notable.

Defeating the likes of Stuttgart, Manchester City, Girona, and Salzburg in the group phase is also impressive, our boss had even commented before that Luis Enrique’s side were handed one of the toughest draws.

With both teams top of their leagues too, this is sure to be an interesting match-up and one that doesn’t seem fair to be awaiting us as a benefit for finishing top.

PSG will be no easy competitors in our two games

Instead though, full focus will remain on the here and now, most notably the game against Manchester City that awaits this weekend.

With injury concerns in our camp and a tough trip to Etihad Stadium awaiting, we have the small matter of a Premier League title race to prepare for now.

Let’s hope that we can go to France on the back of some big wins and this can be a final few months of the season to remember.

