Liverpool attacker ‘will 100% leave Liverpool’ this summer; nearly left in January – report

Liverpool fans are awaiting news on the future of some of our biggest stars and it seems one man could be close to the exit door.

As reported by David Lynch via Anfield Index: “Darwin Nunez will 100% leave Liverpool this summer and I think that’s pretty much nailed on.

“I’m pretty sure he will go to Saudi Arabia because the interest was there in January and the player was keen on the move too.”

Given the turbulent week that the Uruguayan has been in the middle of, this may be news that some are happy to hear about the forward.

Darwin Nunez’s days as a Liverpool player could be numbered

Our club record signing heading to Saudi Arabia would be financially beneficial and should help the club recoup some of the large transfer fee that was used on the 25-year-old.

Arne Slot has already pointed some criticism at the forward and hinted that his mindset is not right, suggesting taking some inspiration from one of his Anfield teammates.

Add this to the fact that Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota appear to be the preferred options in the central attacking role. we can assume that the Dutchman wouldn’t put up too much of a fight to keep the former Benfica man at Anfield.

With Robbie Fowler delivering his latest tirade of criticism towards Darwin Nunez after his miss at Villa Park, it feels that the pressure is building within the fanbase.

If we see another Brentford-esque performance against Manchester City or Newcastle United though, then the pendulum may swing again in favour of the striker.

For now, this feels like a theory that could come to fruition and may even be welcomed by all parties.

