Darwin Nunez’s three-emoji upload in first post since Villa backlash will leave fans scratching heads

Picture via darwin_n9 on Instagram

Darwin Nunez hit back at critics after our draw and caused plenty of conversation with his comments and on-field actions this week.

It all stemmed from a miss in the game at Villa Park that many believed our striker should have put in the back of the net and helped to secure victory.

Instead, he was widely criticised by pundits like Robbie Fowler and thought that a social media post would be the best way to respond in this situation.

That was on Thursday and now on Friday, the Uruguayan has done it again but this time taking to Instagram instead.

Uploading a picture of his shirt, possibly from inside the Aston Villa away dressing room, the 25-year-old used three emojis: ‘🙌💪🙏’.

What this all means, is quite hard to guess but it does appear to be a message to show that our No.9 is determined to bounce back immediately.

Darwin Nunez will have frustrated and confused many Liverpool fans

The former Benfica striker seems determined to make a statement against Manchester City and perhaps allowing him the chance to do so could be beneficial.

With four goals and two assists in the Premier League this season, the forward could certainly do with a big performance and let’s hope this can be the week he does this.

It’s over to Arne Slot though and whether he feels like he wants or needs to allow the chance for Darwin to redeem himself in a massive game at the Etihad Stadium.

You can view the image via Nunez’s Instagram stories:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley