Liverpool have ‘held talks’ with Serie A winger but face competition with Arsenal for summer signing – report

Liverpool fans are very much caught up in our current run of games and hope for success this season but those within the club will already be planning our summer activity.

It seems that this could involve signing one player with Premier League experience: ‘Arsenal and Liverpool have both held talks over a potential summer transfer window deal for Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, CaughtOffside understands.’

The same report also stated that Chelsea, Manchester United, and Juventus are also showing strong interest in a player that could be available for around €60-65m.

The 27-year-old winger has been in impressive form, contributing 21 goals and assists this season for Atalanta, making him a key target for many.

With experience playing for Everton, Leicester and Fulham, the Nigerian international would be ready for the physicality of English football and hoping to better showcase his talents on a return.

Which club would need Lookman more, Liverpool or Arsenal?

Mikel Arteta’s side already rely heavily on Bukayo Saka, with their manager not always trusting Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli on a more consistent bases – meaning a new option could improve the squad.

As for the Reds, we’re all aware of Mo Salah’s current contract situation, and with Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa’s injury record and speculation around Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz’s future, you expect some attacking reinforcements could soon be necessary.

With links to the London-born attacker in the past, it would make sense that he is at least on our radar.

We saw first hand last season how influential the attacker was in knocking us out of the Europa League, as he helped guide the Italians to silverware over Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite Lookman’s poor form in recent spells in the Premier League, there is reason to look at his Atalanta form and be optimistic that his performance level has increased.

The main question will be over the player’s age and a price that is not unaffordable nor is it too alluring for a winger is not guaranteed to be a success at Anfield – should we want him.

