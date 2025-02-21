Liverpool’s Champions League round of 16 opponents confirmed amid Carabao Cup warning

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool will be hoping to use their Champions League league stage success as a launchpad for the knockout phases.

One of the Reds or Barcelona – who finished first and second respectively in the group – were set to face the winners of ties between PSG and Brest, and Benfica and Monaco.

The French champions secured passage through to the next round with a significant aggregate score of 10-0, as Luis Enrique’s side decimated their Ligue 1 competition in Paris.

The Liga Portugal challengers came close to being dumped out of the competition in a hard-fought home battle against Monaco, eventually overcoming the visitors, on aggregate, courtesy of Orkun Kokcu’s 84th-minute equaliser.

PSG and Benfica had finished 15th and 16th respectively in the initial league phase.

Who did Liverpool draw in the Champions League round of 16?

Following the live draw, we can now officially confirm that Arne Slot’s title-chasing outfit has landed a tie with playoff winners PSG – for which our sister site, Football Italia, have released a superb ticketing guide.

The first and second legs of the round of 16 will take place on March 4/5 and March 11/12 respectively.

As such, this will see Liverpool play at least four fixtures in total between March 4/5 and March 16, with Premier League and Carabao Cup clashes wedged in around European action.

Slot will have to hope that our potential progression to the quarter-finals will not hinge heavily on our performance in the second leg ahead of a four/five-day break before a domestic final.

Date Game March 4/5 PSG (Champions League) March 8 Southampton (Premier League) March 11/12 PSG (Champions League) March 16 Newcastle United (Carabao Cup final)

We’ll need to see a major improvement at the back, not to mention in the forward line beyond Mo Salah’s contributions, to curb a recent trend of disappointing recent results.

