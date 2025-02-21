Rio Ngumoha produces jaw-dropping skill to bamboozle two defenders on international duty

Pictures via Reddit

Rio Ngumoha has made one appearance for the first team this season and is clearly out to impress further, if one new highlight is anything to go by.

Playing for England’s under-17s against the Netherlands, our starlet was playing on the left wing and once again showcased the amazing talent we all know he possesses.

Faced up by two defenders, the 16-year-old produced some jaw-dropping skill to find a way in between the pair and left them both bamboozled with his flair.

It then allowed the London-born teenager an opportunity to fire at goal, with a decent effort having to be saved and pushed out for a corner by the opposition goalkeeper.

Another glimpse of what we all hope is to come for many years at Anfield, when Arne Slot calls upon his services once again.

Rio Ngumoha is exciting many Liverpool fans with his performances

The recent FA Cup third round clash with Accrington Stanley provided the former Chelsea player with the chance to make his debut as a Red and he certainly took this opportunity.

Showing off more of his mesmerising skills on the left wing, there were plenty of highlights from over 70 minutes of football.

The whole stadium rose to their feet to applaud the efforts of the winger when he was subbed off and it’s clear that the excitement is building.

Not since the likes of Raheem Sterling and Jordon Ibe has there been this much excitement about an academy prospect but that is because of these types of highlights.

Rio hasn’t even turned 17 yet and so there’s plenty of time for him to work on his craft in Kirkby but given everything we’ve seen so far, there’s reason to be optimistic for his bright future on Merseyside.

