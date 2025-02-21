Be more like Endo; Arne Slot tells Liverpool player to ‘have Wata’s mindset’

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool have a dressing room full of big stars and whilst Wataru Endo may not be the most talented, his mindset is as good as anyone else’s within the team.

Speaking about Darwin Nunez, Arne Slot said: “I always truly believe that it’s always the best to have Wata [Wataru Endo]’s mindset and what I mean with that is that for the whole season he just keeps on going, keeps on going, keeps on going and whenever we need him, he’s ready.

“That is very difficult, there are not many players that can do this.”

This was in the fallout after our No.9’s miss at Villa Park and our head coach criticised the way in which the chance affected the striker for the rest of the game.

Using our No.3 as an example, the Dutchman clearly thinks that he can be an inspiration for many within the squad and certainly the Uruguayan.

Darwin Nunez could learn from Wataru Endo’s mindset

We saw with the former Benfica man’s social media post that he is determined to bounce back but this antic alone shows how much it affects him.

To be so down on the pitch and then take several drafts of a post on X, before finally posting a message that he will keep fighting – showcases the mindset of the 25-year-old.

We never see the captain of Japan speak out about not playing or maybe not having a good game, instead he stays quiet and works hard.

Whilst a determination for atonement is admirable, perhaps letting your football do the talking is the best course of action.

