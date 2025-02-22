Arne Slot does not ‘trust’ three senior Liverpool players – Carragher

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Liverpool are enjoying a great season and Arne Slot has called upon many members of his squad, though Jamie Carragher thinks there’s some he doesn’t trust.

Writing for The Telegraph, the Scouser stated: “The Liverpool manager has tended to favour the same starters from a preferred pool of 14 or 15.

“He does not seem to trust back-up options such as Harvey Elliott or Wataru Endo unless there is no option.

“Last summer’s sole summer signing, Federico Chiesa, has contributed nothing. Again, his lack of minutes suggests Slot does not believe the Italian is a game-changer.”

With Wataru Endo being trusted to come onto the pitch against Wolves but Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa still not being played since the Plymouth defeat, it seems clear whom is highest in the pecking order.

Game time has been hard to come by for Elliott, Endo and Chiesa

Few would have thought that the Japanese international would be the player most favoured but that’s testament to how he’s performed when given chances.

The Italian striker was widely criticised for his performance in the FA Cup elimination, with fitness issues and tough competition up front making it easy to understand his difficulty to break into the side.

However, our No.19 may feel most aggrieved with his reward of minutes after performances for the Reds this season.

The boyhood fan was one of Jurgen Klopp’s most used players last season but now he’s very much a bit-part player in a successful team.

Fans may be confused as to what more the 21-year-old needs to do to get chances but they don’t seem forthcoming at the moment.

The England under-21 international has shared his despite to stay at the club but if games don’t come his way, then few could blame the midfielder for looking elsewhere.

