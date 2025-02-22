Arne Slot provides biggest transfer update yet in embargoed presser snippet

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Despite being in the midst of a Premier League title run, it’s clear that Arne Slot has already been thinking about the future of his Liverpool team.

Speaking in his press conference, our head coach discussed summer plans: “We are looking at every single position and we are looking at the team.

“We didn’t do a lot (last summer) because we – Richard, me and all the others – just wanted to know how these players were working with me, the different manager.

“Now we have a very good idea about that. It is clear that we’ve assessed the squad, we’ve assessed what we think where we can improve, and that’s where we try to go for in the summer.”

It’s seems clear that this will be a big summer of transfer activity and after numerous quiet windows, perhaps this would make sense.

Arne Slot is gearing up for a summer of transfer activity

We’ve already seen reports suggesting that Darwin Nunez could be Saudi bound, with some concern over Diogo Jota’s fitness also meaning that a new No.9 could be on the cards.

Mo Salah’s future remains highly uncertain, much like that of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, and so their respective contract decisions will make more work too.

Other than that though, we may expect Richard Hughes to be also adding defensive reinforcements and we all know how public our search for a defensive midfielder was last summer.

This all means that almost the entire squad could do with some additions in key areas and that will mean that FSG will be spending a lot of money.

Let’s see how this all unfolds.

You can view the Slot update via @LewisSteele_ on X:

More from Arne Slot embargoed presser on the summer transfer plans: "We are looking at every single position and we are looking at the team. We didn't do a lot (last summer) because we – Richard, me and all the others – just wanted to know how these players were working with me,… — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) February 21, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley