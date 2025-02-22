Crouch and Sidwell agree on outcome of Liverpool’s trip to City this weekend

Pictures via That Peter Crouch Podcast on YouTube

Liverpool and Manchester City has so often been a match that has been deemed one that could decide the title but this weekend is a little different.

As Arne Slot’s side head to the Etihad Stadium, we do so knowing that an eight-point lead over Arsenal could have been bigger had our close draws with Everton and Aston Villa gone our way.

Despite a gap in points, with the Gunner’s game-in-hand, we really can’t afford to keep dropping points and that’s why this game feels tough to predict.

Speaking on ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’, both Peter Crouch and Steve Sidwell have backed the Reds to win by a scoreline of 2-1 of 3-1 respectively.

Victory in Manchester would be a huge statement and we’ll certainly be hoping to get three points on the board in a fixture we’ve notoriously struggled to do so.

Jurgen Klopp only recorded two victories in away fixtures in this meeting and now it’s over to our head coach to start his tally.

Liverpool have often struggled at Manchester City away

Given our league position and long unbeaten run, we will be seen as favourties but there has been a drop in form since the turn of the year.

With fresh injury concerns in our squad and so many games in such a short period of time, we’ve looking to get through the next two matches before a more relaxed March.

As for Pep Guardiola’s team though, they too have their own fitness issues and come off the back of Champions League elimination at the hands of Real Madrid.

It all makes for an interesting narrative but let’s hope that the two ex-players’ predictions here, prove to be true.

You can view Crouch and Sidwell’s predictions (from 11:00) via That Peter Crouch Podcast on YouTube:

