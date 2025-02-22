Liverpool sold me for £27.5m in the summer and I’ve just scored my second Premier League goal of the season

(Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been in great form this season already but some players who were part of the squad in the summer, are no longer with the club.

One of these players is Fabio Carvalho, who left for Brentford at the start of the campaign but hasn’t been able to showcase his ability.

Despite featuring in 19 league games, the 22-year-old has played just 19% of all available minutes and struggles to have the time to make an impact (via transfermarkt.co.uk).

Again being used for just under the last 20 minutes of the match, the Portuguese-born playmaker managed to find the back of the net for the second time this season.

That’s now two goals and one assist to his name, though these finishes have been recorded against the team placed 20th (Wolves) or 19th (Leicester) during the game.

Given the fact the Reds signed our former No.28 from Fulham in the Championship and loaned him to Hull City in the same division, it looks increasingly like this may be his level.

Fabio Carvalho has struggled to make a Premier League impact

Speaking after signing for the Bees, our former player said: “I’m not just going to stay at Liverpool, as much as I love the club and it’s one of the best clubs in the world and I’ve got nothing but love for the fans.

“I’m not going to just sit on the bench, because what’s the point?”

It will be interesting to see whether that leads to another departure, this time from West London, in search of more game time.

To play less than a fifth of available minutes shows how highly Thomas Frank rates the attacking player, meaning the question may need to be asked again about his future.

It means that we should praise Richard Hughes for being able to receive up to £27.5 million for his services and we also hope that this ex-Red can turn his fortunes around after scoring at the King Power Stadium.

You can watch Carvalho’s goal via @SkySportsPL on X:

Fabio Carvalho seals the victory for the Bees ✨ pic.twitter.com/GKsOmCV2nu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 21, 2025

