Mo Salah aims cheeky dig at Erling Haaland’s ‘easy’ life compared to his efforts

Mo Salah is one of the greatest players in world football at the moment and he’ll know that he gets the very best out of himself on a daily basis.

The Egyptian will have his main focus on silverware with Liverpool this season but knows that he is on course to achieve an unprecedented double of the Premier League’s top goalscorer and top assist provider.

If one man can outscore our hero though, it’s Erling Haaland and ahead of facing Manchester City this weekend, our No.11 has been speaking about his counterpart:

“I respect him a lot. We may have only spoken once after the last game. But he’s a striker, so his life is easier. I wish him all the best, of course.

“But his life is easy because he plays as a striker. As a winger, getting that kind of quota is pretty difficult.

“Any winger can tell you that. That’s why I see it differently between us, because he’s a striker and I’m a winger.”

It’s clear that the 32-year-old respects the Norwegian but also knows that his job as a winger is much for difficult that the traditional No.9 role his opponent operates.

With the 24-year-old not coming off the bench in the defeat to Real Madrid, it’s clear he’s not at full fitness and Pep Guardiola provided an update on his forward.

If he does make it onto the pitch, then Virgil van Dijk and the rest of our team will know that we’re in for a tough time trying to keep him out.

However, the same thought will be running through the minds of the home team at the Etihad Stadium – with our record Premier League goal scorer out to make another big impact.

After recent news about his contract situation, we’re all just crossing our fingers that this isn’t the last time the Egyptian King plays in Manchester for Arne Slot’s side.

