Mo Salah opens up on recent Klopp talks and Jurgen’s looming Liverpool return

(Photo by Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool via Getty Images)

Liverpool fans will never forget Jurgen Klopp’s efforts at the club, though it’s likely many of the players may have felt his departure would have had a greater impact on the team.

Speaking with Sky Sports Germany, Mo Salah was asked if he still talks to his former manager and he shared: “Yes, more than before.

“We’re in good contact, we’ve written to each other a lot in the last few months.

“He asked about my family, congratulated me on the games and on reaching the final of the Carabao Cup – things like that. And he told me when he’ll be coming here next…”

It’s great to hear that the German is still speaking with the players that meant so much to him, though it’s no surprise at all to hear that this is happening.

It’s likely more than just the Egyptian who is getting these messages of support from the man who is now the Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull.

Jurgen Klopp seems to be planning a return to Liverpool

The 57-year-old has already revealed that he’s watching our matches and texting his players, as well as Arne Slot, sending support and encouragement from afar.

This means that the mention of a potential return does seem possible and with a Carabao Cup final looming, perhaps the club legend will return at Wembley.

After already weighing in with his thoughts on the contract situation surrounding our No.11 too, it’s clear that he’s a massive fan of our goal scorer.

This is a small snippet that reveals so much and will hopefully bring a smile to the face of many supporters.

You can watch Salah’s comments on Klopp via sport.sky.de:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley