Salah shares secrets of private meeting with Van Dijk after recent Liverpool events

Liverpool are playing out a brilliant season and our star player has been Mo Salah, though he’s not completely happy at the moment.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, our No.11 spoke about the fallout from drawing with Aston Villa and first how he keeps raising his own personal performance bar:

“It’s fun, it’s different but I see it in a different way now. I am more experienced.

“When you are one of the senior players in the group you have to care not just on the field.

“In the past, when I came here in the first year, I probably was thinking just about the field and playing, and not about the players.

“But now, for example, I was downstairs early and Virgil [van Dijk] came in second and we were just talking about the result [against Villa], that we are not happy and what we can improve and what we can change.

“So, things change with time.

“I do work on my body almost every day and I also work mentally, to stay focused and stay calm.”

You can see the physical and mental improvements from a club legend since his arrival, with no sign of him slowing down any time soon.

Mo Salah is an inspiration for his Liverpool teammates

Being the top goal scorer and assist provider in the Premier League speaks to the importance of the winger, though his focus has now shifted to team glory aided by personal success.

Should the Reds achieve our biggest goals then it’s safe to assume the 32-year-old will be an important reason for this, with his current form being a prime example of this.

The Egyptian has already commented on how producing these numbers from his position, rather than that of Erling Haaland, is more impressive.

As he starts out wide and has to then try and get into scoring positions, this makes the former Roma man’s feats even more difficult.

With recent optimism about his chances of extending an Anfield stay, let’s hope there’s plenty more big moments to come from our Egyptian King.

