Virgil van Dijk confirms contract talks in place in biggest contract update yet

Pictures via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube

Virgil van Dijk is so important to Liverpool as a player and as a leader, which is why all supporters are desperate for him to sign a new contract.

Speaking with Sky Sports about his future, the skipper said: “It’s all about, you know, the next couple of months to make sure that we give everything.

“We’re still in three competitions and we want to be successful in all three of them and that’s the main focus.

“I’ve got very, very big plans in that I want to make sure that this team is successful and that’s my main focus at the moment.

“I can’t speak about personal conversations that has obviously been going on for a while but I can only say that I’m fully committed to the club.

“I’ve mentioned it before, I love the fans, I love the club, I’ve had such an amazing time already and let’s see what the future brings but as long as I’m calm, I think the rest of the world can stay calm as well.

“And when there is a definite answer on my future, then it will probably be out then.”

It doesn’t reveal anything in truth but it sounds like a man who has been in discussion for some time with the club and feels relaxed and positive.

Virgil van Dijk seems content about his Liverpool contract situation

With Mo Salah confirming that he held a meeting with the Dutchman after our draw with Aston Villa, it’s clear that two of the most important players at the club at focused on nothing but on-field performance.

Arne Slot has already credited the mentality of his captain and it’s a certainty that his future will not be disrupting the dressing room.

Rather than allowing outside noise to tear them apart, our senior leaders in the group are rallying together for the betterment of the team.

It’s over to the 33-year-old now to ensure that standards remain the same and that the Reds can keep picking up points to extend our lead at the top of the table.

Let’s hope this is what happens this week against both Manchester City and Newcastle United.

You can watch Van Dijk’s contract update via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley