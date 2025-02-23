Gary Lineker left laughing after Liverpool title race verdict made immediately after Arsenal loss

(Pictures courtesy of BBC Sport)

Liverpool were handed a huge boost in the Premier League title race after Arsenal dropped points on Saturday.

The Gunners suffered a 1-0 home defeat to West Ham United, failing to capitalise on the Merseysiders dropping points in a 2-2 draw at Villa Park in the midweek.

Arne Slot’s men currently sit on an eight-point lead at the league summit ahead of their upcoming trip to the Etihad to face Manchester City.

As such, the spread of results left two BBC Sport pundits in no doubt as to the state of the title race.

Alan Shearer and Danny Murphy agree on Liverpool’s title chances

Gary Lineker posed the question as to whether Arsenal’s latest poor result meant the title race was ‘done’.

“I think so, yeah,” Alan Shearer spoke on BBC Match of the Day.

“I think so – mainly because I don’t see Arsenal winning all of their games. So Liverpool can have the odd hiccup,” Danny Murphy added.

“And Liverpool only lost one. When they play badly they still pick up points.”

There are a number of factors no doubt already playing on the minds of the pundits involved.

Perhaps, chief amongst them all, the North London outfit’s horrific injury crisis, which has seen the likes of Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus ruled out for the foreseeable future.

Whether Mikel Arteta’s side can manage to stack up enough points to remain relevant in the title race ahead of their No.7’s return in March remains to be seen.

Is the title race over already? And will @GaryLineker get an early retirement? 😆#BBCFootball #MOTD pic.twitter.com/HYJeJ7DclU — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 22, 2025

Gary Lineker left laughing over Premier League title race

It was telling that the Match of the Day host couldn’t quite put up an argument in Arsenal’s defence, laughing

“Perhaps not bother for the rest of the season,” Lineker joked.

The former Tottenham and Barcelona star was left cackling after Danny Murphy suggested the ex-England international could go into early retirement.

Whilst a surprise result from our title rivals no doubt offers a huge boost with 12 league games to go, it’s worth pointing out that we are set to take on a more confident Manchester City side in Sunday’s afternoon clash.

A hosting of Newcastle United also presents a potential opportunity to drop points ahead of a comparatively more relaxed March round of fixtures.

It’s not done yet, but we’ll of course take every advantage we can get.

