(Video) What Liverpool fans sang in stoppage time at the Etihad speaks volumes about title race

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have been scarred by jumping the gun in previous Premier League title races, but after this weekend, the confidence of Kopites would seem very well placed!

Following Arsenal’s defeat at home to West Ham on Saturday, all eyes were on the Reds today to see if they could take advantage away to Manchester City, and they duly did with a masterful 2-0 win.

Gary Neville labelled it ‘a title-winning performance’ in co-commentary for Sky Sports, and a brilliantly controlled and clinical display at the Etihad Stadium had an imperious look about it.

Liverpool fans break into ‘we’re gonna win the league’ chant

With the result safely in the bag in stoppage time, the travelling Liverpool fans broke into a chant which we haven’t yet heard this season.

Safe in the knowledge that the Reds would be going 11 points clear at the summit, the away end felt emboldened enough to burst into a chorus of “Now you’re gonna believe us, we’re gonna win the league!”

It’s hard to see Liverpool being caught now

Liverpool mightn’t have quite as dominant a lead as the 16-point buffer they enjoyed when that particular ditty erupted at Anfield on that memorable day against Manchester United in January 2020, but not since we last claimed the title that year have we been in such a commanding position in the table.

There had been recent wobbles against Everton and Aston Villa, but when Arsenal presented the Reds with a chance to take a big step closer to the title this weekend, Arne Slot’s side weren’t about to look a gift horse in the mouth.

Man City had twice as many shots as LFC today and almost double the amount of possession (Sofascore), but aside from one Omar Marmoush goal which was ruled out for offside, the visitors never looked in any trouble at the Etihad, exerting a formidable level of control over proceedings.

It’s not a done deal yet, but when the away end burst into that rendition of “we’re gonna win the league” in stoppage time this evening, you’d be hard pressed to find anyone who’d disagree!

You can view the Liverpool fans chanting below, via @asim_lfc on X: