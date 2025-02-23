Liverpool team news v Man City: Slot shuffles his attack as Cody Gakpo decision made

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

After Arsenal’s slip-up at home to West Ham on Saturday, will Liverpool capitalise this afternoon and further extend their lead at the top of the Premier League?

If they’re to go from eight points clear to 11 today, they’ll need to do something they haven’t managed for almost 10 years – win a top-flight match away to Manchester City. However, with Pep Guardiola’s side out of the title race and reeling from their midweek Champions League exit, the Reds will rarely have a better chance of winning at the Etihad Stadium.

The champions have been beset by injury problems coming into this fixture too, with John Stones joining Manuel Akanji as a long-term casualty and Erling Haaland once again missing out.

Liverpool have a few absentees as well, with Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton all sidelined and Cody Gakpo also having a recent knock, but who has made it into Arne Slot’s starting line-up this afternoon?

Liverpool starting XI to face Man City

The Reds boss makes just the one change from the side which began the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa in midweek.

Alisson Becker continues in goal, with an unchanged back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister are again partnered in midfield, with Dominik Szoboszlai in the number 10 role and Curtis Jones likely to play on the left.

The one change is at centre-forward, where Luis Diaz comes in for Diogo Jota, who’s one of four Liverpool forwards on the bench. Gakpo returns to the matchday squad but isn’t risked from the start.

