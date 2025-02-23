Liverpool fans will be grinning from ear to ear at Gary Neville comment after Szoboszlai goal

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Gary Neville couldn’t help but be mesmerised by Liverpool’s first-half performance against Manchester City this afternoon.

Goals from Mo Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai had the Reds in a commanding 2-0 lead at half-time, a scoreline which has them on track to go 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The visitors didn’t necessarily wipe the floor with the champions in the first half, though, with Omar Marmoush having a goal correctly disallowed for offside at 1-0 and Pep Guardiola’s side enjoying more than twice as much possession as their opponents, while also having more shots on target (Sky Sports).

Neville hails ‘title-winning performance’ from Liverpool

Speaking on co-commentary for Sky Sports after the Hungarian midfielder doubled Liverpool’s advantage, Neville commended the Reds for their resilience in keeping City at bay as well as their clinical nature at the other end of the pitch.

The ex-Manchester United defender said (via BBC Sport): “That is what a title-winning performance looks like. They have gone through all the different phases of how to play football. Withstand pressure, get a goal up, then take control of the game, and go and win.

“The composure and strength from Mo Salah, and Dominik Szoboszlai is just clinical.”

Liverpool exerting a formidable level of control against Man City

For the reasons that Neville outlined, Slot will have been delighted with how his team played in the first half, showing far more composure both in and out of possession than they have in recent games and producing moments of quality to tip the scales in their favour.

Liverpool exerted a formidable level of control during matches in the early weeks of the season under the Dutchman, and they’ve done the same in the opening 45 minutes against Man City, in stark contrast to some of their other performances this month.

If the Reds can retain their lead for the rest of the game and go 11 points clear at the top, it’d feel like a significant step towards winning the Premier League title, particularly after Arsenal’s defeat on Saturday.

Guardiola’s side have been champions in each of the past four seasons, but today it’s the visitors to the Etihad Stadium who’ve looked like the team on track for a trophy lift in May, not least when Salah is making a mockery of Nathan Ake.

Neville won’t be enjoying Liverpool’s dominant performance and league position one bit, but he knows that he’s watching a group of players who, when at their best, are without equal in England right now.